PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PulteGroup from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.58.

NYSE:PHM opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.39. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $58.09.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 70,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 68,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

