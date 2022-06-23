Pure Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 142 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Shares of PM stock opened at $99.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $153.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.87.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

