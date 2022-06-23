Pure Financial Advisors LLC Buys 744 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.57.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $9,981,243.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 830 shares in the company, valued at $138,767.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $147.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.41 and its 200 day moving average is $149.45.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.