Pure Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 432 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TDY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $505.00.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $363.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $344.66 and a 1 year high of $493.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $412.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

