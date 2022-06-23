Pure Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 116.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 797,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,314,000 after acquiring an additional 428,384 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 448,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,666,000 after acquiring an additional 48,352 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 576,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,561,000 after acquiring an additional 15,897 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $15,887,000.

SCHE opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.93. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $33.19.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

