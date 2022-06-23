Pure Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WPM. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $61.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.14.

WPM opened at $38.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.51. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.39 and a twelve month high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

