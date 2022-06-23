Pure Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

IWP stock opened at $78.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.69. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

