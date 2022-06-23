Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $362,000 Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $18,157,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $39,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,392,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,539,731.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,586,644 shares of company stock valued at $112,704,831.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

NYSE BAM opened at $43.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 23.05%.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

