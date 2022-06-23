Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 25,701 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 139,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after acquiring an additional 61,515 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $100.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.33. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.63 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

