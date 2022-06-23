Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $449,000 Holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,148 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $230,000.
IGOV stock opened at $40.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.42. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $53.62.
iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).
