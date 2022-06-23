Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $834,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,284 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

BA stock opened at $137.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.63. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $252.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

