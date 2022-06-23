Pure Financial Advisors LLC Invests $240,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $670,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $222.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.28 and a 200 day moving average of $274.03. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

