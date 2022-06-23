Pure Financial Advisors LLC Invests $328,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW stock opened at $173.60 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $110.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.73.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.94.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

