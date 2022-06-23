Pure Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,172 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $93.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.05 and its 200-day moving average is $94.20. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $124.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $120.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.34.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.91.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

