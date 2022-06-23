Pure Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,021 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex stock opened at $115.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.58 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The company has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.99.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $151.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

In other news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

