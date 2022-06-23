Pure Financial Advisors LLC Sells 553 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,095 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,000 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1,733.1% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,972 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 13.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $93.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.48, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

