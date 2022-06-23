Pure Financial Advisors LLC Takes $391,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $768,650,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,370,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,050 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,668,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $52,720,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $46.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average is $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

