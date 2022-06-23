Pure Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,669,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Nordstrom by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,064,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,689,000 after acquiring an additional 688,129 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,199,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nordstrom by 3,553.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after acquiring an additional 538,951 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Nordstrom by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 878,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,881,000 after acquiring an additional 406,670 shares during the period. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JWN opened at $23.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.11. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $38.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.93%.

Nordstrom announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on JWN shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $322,658.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $383,219.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,737.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,034,670 over the last 90 days. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

