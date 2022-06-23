QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Increased by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 112.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,474 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 88,288 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $122.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $136.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.36 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.48.

About QUALCOMM (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.