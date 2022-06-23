Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.70.

Get Radian Group alerts:

NYSE:RDN opened at $18.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.91.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.26. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 50.71%. The company had revenue of $292.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Radian Group will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $208,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,301.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 5,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $129,211.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,962 shares of company stock worth $680,379 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDN. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Radian Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.