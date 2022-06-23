Raymond James Upgrades STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) to Buy

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a C$7.75 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital boosted their price target on STEP Energy Services to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised STEP Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$4.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

Shares of TSE:STEP opened at C$4.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$339.66 million and a P/E ratio of -30.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.82. STEP Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$1.32 and a 52 week high of C$5.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.91.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.