RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also commented on RCMT. Benchmark upped their price objective on RCM Technologies from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on RCM Technologies from $16.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RCM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of RCMT stock opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83. The company has a market cap of $214.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. RCM Technologies has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $28.82.

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 46.67%. The company had revenue of $81.96 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that RCM Technologies will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 30,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $615,500.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,511,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,317,540.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Genovese sold 27,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $515,374.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,556.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,956 shares of company stock worth $3,918,745. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RCM Technologies by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in RCM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

