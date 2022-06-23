Realty Income (NYSE:O) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on O. StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.50.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $66.39 on Wednesday. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.09, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 290.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 1.1% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Realty Income by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

