Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 8,500 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2022

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($104.12) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,600 ($80.84) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($94.32) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($64.92) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($88.19) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($97.99) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,782 ($70.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($98.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

