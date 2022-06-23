Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 8,500 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($104.12) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,600 ($80.84) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($94.32) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($64.92) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($88.19) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($97.99) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,782 ($70.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($98.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

