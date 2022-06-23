Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.45.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $58.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $78.78.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.83% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.93%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 325.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 80,279 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 823.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 80,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 90.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

