Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Regency Centers (NYSE:REG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

NYSE:REG opened at $58.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.45. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $55.78 and a 52 week high of $78.78.

Regency Centers ( NYSE:REG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $303.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.36 million.

Regency Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.