Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) Shares Up 10.5%

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 10.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.64. 154,658 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,965,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Global Group during the first quarter valued at $75,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Global Group by 28,373.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 156,906 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Global Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at $500,000.

Reliance Global Group, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, and employee benefits insurance products. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.

