Rempart Asset Management Inc. Buys 151 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,359 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 3.0% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $93.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.54. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The company has a market capitalization of $170.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.56.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

