Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Buy

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 550 ($6.74) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($7.84) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rentokil Initial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 629.44 ($7.71).

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

LON RTO opened at GBX 467.80 ($5.73) on Thursday. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of GBX 441.20 ($5.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 662 ($8.11). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 504.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 519.68. The firm has a market cap of £8.72 billion and a PE ratio of 33.19.

In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 18,967 shares of Rentokil Initial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 524 ($6.42), for a total value of £99,387.08 ($121,738.22).

Rentokil Initial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.