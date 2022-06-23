Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Buy

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 550 ($6.74) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.57% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($7.84) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rentokil Initial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 629.44 ($7.71).
LON RTO opened at GBX 467.80 ($5.73) on Thursday. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of GBX 441.20 ($5.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 662 ($8.11). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 504.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 519.68. The firm has a market cap of £8.72 billion and a PE ratio of 33.19.
Rentokil Initial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.
