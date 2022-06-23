Revlon (NYSE:REV) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.11

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.11 and traded as high as $9.89. Revlon shares last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 176,739,668 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Revlon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $441.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.11.

Revlon ( NYSE:REV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Revlon, Inc. will post -4.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REV. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revlon by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Revlon during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Revlon by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 72,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 44,390 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Revlon by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revlon during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. 9.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revlon (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

