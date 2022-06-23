Revlon (NYSE:REV) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.11

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.11 and traded as high as $9.89. Revlon shares last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 176,739,668 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Revlon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $441.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.11.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REV. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revlon by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Revlon during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Revlon by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 72,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 44,390 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Revlon by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revlon during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. 9.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Revlon (NYSE:REV)
Revlon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Revlon (REV)
- Time For a Ride in Six Flags Stock
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
- The Rebound In Winnabego Is On
- Global Events Could Be A Boon For Potash Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.