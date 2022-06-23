Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.67

Shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.67 and traded as high as $15.09. Richardson Electronics shares last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 54,774 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Richardson Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.67. The firm has a market cap of $202.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.60.

Richardson Electronics ( NASDAQ:RELL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $55.31 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

In other news, Director Jacques Belin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1.3% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 133,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 111,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 17.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 43.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

