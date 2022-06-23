Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,297.86.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,229.75 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,300.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2,598.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

