Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup raised Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Rio Tinto Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,938.40.
Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $62.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.11. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $89.51.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
