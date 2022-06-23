Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup raised Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Rio Tinto Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,938.40.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $62.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.11. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $89.51.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIO. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,176,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,142 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,714,000 after buying an additional 89,859 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1,847.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 140,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

