Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.92) to GBX 5,600 ($68.59) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,100 ($74.72) to GBX 6,000 ($73.49) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,938.40.
Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $62.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $89.51.
About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rio Tinto Group (RIO)
- Victoria’s Secret Stock is Out of the Box
- Downturn Gives These 3 Buys Juicy Dividend Yields
- Time For a Ride in Six Flags Stock
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.