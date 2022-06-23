Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Bought by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $80.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.84. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.69 and a twelve month high of $125.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

