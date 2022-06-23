Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 177 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,575 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.5% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rempart Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,002 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 120,594 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $26,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 9,814 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa stock opened at $193.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $368.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.24.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.