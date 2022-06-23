Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.5% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. KGI Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.56.

NYSE:DIS opened at $93.50 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The company has a market cap of $170.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

