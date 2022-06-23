Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 688 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,229.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,300.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2,598.40. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,297.86.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

