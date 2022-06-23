Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.20 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 4.4% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 427 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,284,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,240.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,308.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,604.33. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,044.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 551,675 shares of company stock valued at $25,567,428. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

