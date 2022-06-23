Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 611 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,674 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.3% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $268.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.61. The firm has a market cap of $276.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.86.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

