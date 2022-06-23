Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Trading 9% Higher

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.49 and last traded at $29.28. 173,246 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 25,879,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.61.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,484,902.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Roblox during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the third quarter worth about $1,543,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 130.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 18,307 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 30.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,464,000 after acquiring an additional 38,811 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 12.6% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

