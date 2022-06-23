Royal Mail’s (RMG) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Royal Mail (LON:RMG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 240 ($2.94) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 13.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RMG. Liberum Capital lowered Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 470 ($5.76) to GBX 355 ($4.35) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.90) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 702 ($8.60) to GBX 632 ($7.74) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 650 ($7.96) to GBX 575 ($7.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($9.68) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 530.25 ($6.49).

RMG stock opened at GBX 276.38 ($3.39) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 318.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 390.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49. The firm has a market cap of £2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 4.50. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of GBX 258.80 ($3.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 596.20 ($7.30).

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

