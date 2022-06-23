RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPTGet Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.67.

RPT stock opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. RPT Realty has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $14.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.25%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,249 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $8,562,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,392,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,946,000 after acquiring an additional 546,213 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,825,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,372,000 after acquiring an additional 465,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,838,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after acquiring an additional 459,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

