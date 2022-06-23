RVW Wealth LLC Purchases 602 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,778 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $241,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $2,550,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 126,707 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $253.13 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.49 and its 200 day moving average is $293.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.36.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.