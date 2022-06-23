Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 263.25 ($3.22).

SBRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 231 ($2.83) to GBX 233 ($2.85) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

In related news, insider Adam Richard Westwood sold 34,321 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.65), for a total value of £74,133.36 ($90,805.19). Also, insider Alison Morris bought 9,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of £19,399.38 ($23,762.10).

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 205.30 ($2.51) on Thursday. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 173.20 ($2.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 276 ($3.38). The firm has a market cap of £513.25 million and a PE ratio of 17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 211.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 207.95.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.