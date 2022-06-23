Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($57.89) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €43.00 ($45.26) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($47.37) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.60 ($30.11) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($46.32) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €46.00 ($48.42) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

ETR SZG opened at €25.56 ($26.91) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €36.89 and its 200 day moving average price is €35.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of €22.78 ($23.98) and a 12 month high of €48.76 ($51.33).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.