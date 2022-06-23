Sanders Morris Harris LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,381,257,000 after acquiring an additional 116,084 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,477,662,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,186,916,000 after acquiring an additional 20,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after acquiring an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,297.86.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,229.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,300.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,598.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

