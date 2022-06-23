Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Separately, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Sanofi from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th.
SNY stock opened at $50.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.04. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $58.10.
About Sanofi (Get Rating)
Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
