Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 384,501 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 957,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 384,501 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $130,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 56,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 227,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.3% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 76,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 31,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $115.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $338.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $111.87 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.36 and its 200-day moving average is $139.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

