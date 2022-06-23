Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 751,268 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sarasin & Partners LLP decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 751,268 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $36,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $268.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $295.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.61. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.86.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.